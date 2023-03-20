Final Call for Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards Nominations

Businesses based in the counties of Torfaen and Monmouthshire have one more week to get their entries into the highly anticipated Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards.

Businesses in all sectors are being called to enter the awards before the nominations deadline closes on Friday 24 March 2023.

Businesses and individuals in these areas are invited to submit entries for free, across 14 categories, with the winners announced at the black-tie awards ceremony in Abergavenny Market Hall on June 8th.

On the call for nominations, founder of the awards and director of Grapevine Event Management, Liz Brookes said:

“We are delighted with the response we have received and the calibre of organisations which have entered so far, so this is the final call, with less than a week to get your entries in to get the recognition you and your business deserves. So if you, or you know of anyone, making a real difference, it’s time to get your entries in.”

The chair of judges, Richard Selby said:

There are some fantastic businesses in Torfaen and Monmouthshire and these awards offer a chance to really shout about the work being produced in this area. I would encourage everyone to enter as they are a great opportunity to recognise excellence – in areas such as innovation, sustainability, business growth and export success – which will benefit individual businesses and the sector as a whole.”

Richard is joined on the judging panel by Angharad Lloyd Beynon, Nicola Rylett-Jones, Robert Lloyd Griffiths OBE and Jean Church MBE as well as our category and headline sponsors.

The Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards, organised by Grapevine Event Management is being supported by headline sponsors Johnsey Estates UK Ltd.

The awards are also being sponsored and supported by Alacrity Foundation, Bron Afon, Cardiff Capital Region, Coleg Gwent, Industry Wales, Melin Homes, Monmouthshire County Council, Monmouthshire Housing Association, Morgan Sindall, Ogi, Pobl, Stills, Tewdric Energy, Torfaen County Borough Council, Thornbush Hill and Y Prentis.

Business News Wales is also supporting the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards as its media partner.

The deadline for entries into the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards will close on 24th March 2023. For more information visit https://tmbusinessawards.com