Final Branding Revealed for Swansea Project Zero

Final designs have been revealed for the branding of a project aimed at helping Swansea tackle climate change.

The Swansea Project Zero branding has been developed by Agi Olah, a graphic design student at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD).

Unveiled at the Green Economy Conference South West Wales 2023 at Swansea Arena, the branding will now be used as part of projects members of a Climate Change and Nature Action Signatories Group become involved with.

As well as Swansea Council, there are 13 other members of the group.

These include Swansea Bay University Health Board, Natural Resources Wales, Coastal Housing, Pobl, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Swansea University, Gower College Swansea, Swansea Council for Voluntary Services, Local Nature Partnership Swansea, South Wales Police, the Mid and West Wales Fire Service, Afallen, Swansea Environmental Forum and Swansea BID (Business Improvement District).

Cllr Andrea Lewis, Swansea Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Service Transformation, said:

“We’ve set a target for Swansea to become a net zero city by 2050. “The number of organisations that have already signed-up to the signatories group shows how committed Swansea is to helping reach that target, but we hope the Swansea Project Zero branding will soon encourage even more organisations to join. “It’s important the council, businesses and residents work closely together on the journey to net zero, and the branding Agi has skilfully developed will help raise awareness of all projects aimed at helping us reach our goal. “I’d like to thank Agi and all involved at UWTSD for their hard work because schemes branded under Swansea Project Zero in future will help ensure we leave as sustainable a city as possible for our children and generations to come.”

Agi said:

“I was delighted to work on the branding for such an important project. “I have a passion for both graphic design and the importance of Swansea’s net zero ambitions, so this project was an ideal fit for me. “I hope the branding I’ve developed will even further raise awareness of all the work that’s either completed, ongoing or planned in future to cut Swansea’s carbon footprint.”

Agi was asked to develop final branding for Swansea Project Zero after her initial design concepts won a competition run by UWTSD earlier this year on behalf of the Climate Change and Nature Action Signatories Group.