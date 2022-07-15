Felindre Court Industrial Units in Bridgend Attracting Strong Interest

The strong demand for high-quality industrial units close to the M4 is evident at a new development at Bridgend where 13 of the units for sale are already under offer, within a month of planning consent being granted.

FABCO Holdings has started work on constructing 18 1,292 sq ft units in five self-contained terraces at Felindre Court, part of the Pencoed Technology Park on the edge of Bridgend. Completion is due by September this year.

The developers are targeting an energy efficiency rating of A for the units, which will also feature electric vehicle charging points. Each unit is designed to be flexible with an additional mezzanine floor as an option if required.

The units are being marketed by property consultancy Knight Frank. Tom Griffiths, surveyor in Knight Frank’s Logistics & Industrial division in Cardiff, said:

There is strong demand throughout South Wales for good quality modern industrial premises and Felindre Court absolutely fits the bill, and is proving highly attractive to strong and growing local businesses. Felindre Court has a very good location adjacent to Junction 35 of the M4 motorway and the units are available individually or combined.

As a result of the popularity of the units a second phase of units is also being considered by developer FABCO Holdings.