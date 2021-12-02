Fashion Designer Clare Johns Cuts a Dash at Winter Fair

Clare Johns went from being a youngster with an obsession for fashion and a love of animals to having her bespoke designs taking pride of place in London Fashion Week. And what’s more, the designer uses only the best Welsh wool from her own sheep.

After gaining a Diploma in Fashion and Textiles in Pembrokeshire College and graduating with a degree in Fashion Design at the University of Wales, Clare’s fashion plans took a back seat for a while to raise her children.

Not being able to afford land, a farming life was just a dream.

But then an opportunity came when Clare and her husband had the chance to manage an unused training farm. Starting with a rare breed of Ryeland sheep, Clare had the idea to use the wool from her flock for her designs. Hooking up with a weaver, Clare took the plunge and set off on a journey to make bespoke tweed garments. And she’s never looked back.

Business New Wales caught up with Clare at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair