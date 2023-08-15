Family-Run Logistics Firm in Swansea Accelerates Growth

Hall Brothers Distribution, a family-run logistics company in Swansea, which also operates out of Goodwick, Pembrokeshire, is forecasting a significant increase in pallet volumes as a result of its network membership with Pallet-Track, increasing from 50-70 pallets per day to 100+ pallets per day.

Rory Hall and his brother, Callum, are third-generation logistics specialists, who started Hall Brothers Distribution in 2018, with no more than two lorries.

Five years later, they now operate 33 lorries and turnover is set to skyrocket thanks to their new Pallet-Track membership.

Improving service quality, transparency and efficiency, were the main drivers behind the company’s decision to join, however, it has also enabled its catchment area to more than double, resulting in new business leads.

Since joining, Hall Brothers have already seen an uplift in customers, with Pallet-Track’s tracking technology a key feature in helping it attract and gain new business.

Rory Hall, director at Hall Brothers Distribution, said:

“Pallet-Track’s reputation and member care is unrivalled in the pallet network industry, leaps and bounds above others we have tried and tested. “Before launching Hall Brothers Distribution in 2018, myself and my father previously were one of the founding members of Pallet-Track. “Ever since then, we have had our sights set on becoming a member with our own company and putting Pallet-Track on the map in the West Wales region.”

With its new business wins growing, the logistics company is now in the process of attaining its IOS 9001 and the BRCGS (British Retail Consortium Global Standards), an independent food safety accreditation.

Caroline Green, chief executive of Pallet-Track, said:

“We congratulate Hall Brothers Distribution on its latest business wins, and are happy to hear how Pallet-Track has played a part in achieving this success. “The firm’s steady growth since 2018, and the team’s ambitious drive makes them the ideal member for our expanding network.”

