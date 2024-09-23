Family Funeral Directors Marks Landmark Anniversary with Expansion

One of the oldest family funeral directors in Wales has expanded with new premises in a Gwent town.

Tovey Bros, which was first established in 1860, is owned by father and son, Humphrey and James Tovey, the fifth and sixth generations of the family to work in the business. The date of the official opening of the new Usk office marked the 60th anniversary of Humphrey joining the family business. Humphrey’s granddaughter, Emily, is now the seventh generation to be involved.

Extensive refurbishments to transform the former doctors’ surgery at Monmouth House into a funeral home have now been completed. Features include a wood panelled chapel, specially commissioned from Andrew Williams of Quails Interiors, where relatives can pay their last respects to loved ones.

The new office is located near the main town car park in Usk but there will also be some parking available on site. Reception is staffed by Diane Richards and Jayne Hancock, who are supported by the firm’s existing team of funeral directors from their main offices in Newport’s Cardiff Road.

James Tovey said:

“We are delighted to have purchased this well-situated building in Maryport Street which previously operated as a GP surgery. For many years we have looked after families in the Usk and surrounding areas and felt there was a need for a local provision to serve the community.”

The official opening was carried out by Kay Peacock, The Mayor of Usk, supported by Tony Kear, Chair of Usk Businesses, Shops and Events. In attendance were Ross Hickton, First Vice President of National Society of Allied Independent Funeral Directors and Barry Pritchard, Immediate Past President of National Association of Funeral Directors. The chapel was blessed by Reverend Sally Ingle-Gillis, Ministry Area Leader for The Heart of Monmouthshire.

James added:

“We are committed to continuing the hard work carried out by previous generations of our family, ably assisted by our many dedicated and caring staff members who themselves have often worked with us for decades. “Caring for the deceased and their bereaved families is a privilege and we are honoured to be able to bring this service to Usk and to support local families in their hour of need.”

An open day is due to be held between 10am and 4pm on Saturday 5th October.