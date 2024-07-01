Fabricator Secures Project in Cardiff City Centre

A leading fabricator has secured a key project in Cardiff city centre.

Working with Goldbeck Construction for Rightacres Property and Network Rail, Dudley’s Aluminium will be installing curtain walling and doors on the build of the multistorey car park in the centre of Cardiff. The development is part of the Central Quay project which also features residential, office, leisure and retail opportunities.

Dudley’s also played an instrumental role in the regeneration of the city centre with its work on many of the buildings in Central Square including Buildings One and Two, the BBC, HMRC and The Interchange all at Central Square.

Steve Muir, Commercial Director at Dudley’s Aluminium, said:

“We are honoured to be working on such an empowering project for Cardiff’s city centre. The Central Quay project is set to create an incredible number of opportunities, and we are delighted to be able to offer our services to the car park aspect of the build. “With one of our most recent projects being the Fairwater education campus in Cardiff, we are passionate about projects that will bring positive benefits and impacts to the Cardiff community.”

Since 1993, Dudley’s Aluminium has offered clients full in-house design and production facilities, completing many projects within the education, health, commercial, retail, residential and defence sectors throughout the UK and Channel Islands.