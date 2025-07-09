Business Leaders Welcome New City Centre Office Scheme in Swansea

Two Swansea business leaders have given the thumbs-up to a new office development which has recently been officially opened in the city centre.

Adam Gibbons and Carwyn Davies say the 71/72 Kingsway scheme will complement others to create more city centre footfall and spending while also meeting the need for more high-quality office accommodation in Swansea.

Three tenants have already been named for the development – financial company Futures First, flexible workspace provider IWG, and travel and leisure company TUI.

Tenant fitouts will now take place at the development ahead of staff moving in.

Developed by Swansea Council, the 104,000 square foot scheme is being part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal and the Welsh Government through its Transforming Towns programme.

Set to accommodate up to 600 jobs, the development is estimated to be worth £32.6 million a year to Swansea’s economy.

It is anticipated the scheme will be 100% let in the coming months as advanced discussions continue for all its remaining space.

Adam Gibbons, Estates Manager at Centurion, owners of the Quadrant Shopping Centre, said:

“The shift to online shopping means it’s now harder than ever for retailers to attract the kind of numbers they need in-store to thrive, so schemes like this that create more city centre footfall and spending are to be welcomed. “As well as helping support our existing businesses, the extra footfall means there’s more chance of attracting other shops and businesses to Swansea city centre in future to help boost the offer that’s already here.”

Carwyn Davies is the Managing Director of Hacer Developments – the company which is constructing the new ‘living building’ development close to the 71/72 Kingsway scheme.

Made up of the former Woolworths unit and a new 12-storey tower, the scheme – once complete later this year – will include an educational facility, residential apartments, shops, offices, and a courtyard. It will also include living walls and roofs, along with rooftop solar panels, battery storage and gardens.

Carwyn said:

“The combination of our scheme with 71/72 Kingsway and other developments either complete, ongoing or planned for Swansea shows the public and private sectors are working more closely together than ever before with a shared goal of making the city centre more vibrant. “This will lead to thousands more people living and working in the city centre, helping to create employment, protect jobs, support business, attract new investment and position Swansea as a leading city for innovation. “Having quality office space also gives businesses the facilities they need to further invest in Swansea and grow.”

The 71/72 Kingsway scheme also includes an event hall and spaces for food and beverage businesses.

A green rooftop terrace with views over Swansea Bay also features, along with solar panels on top of the building and heat recovery systems to minimise energy use.