Extensive Office Space to Suit all Needs Now Available at Refurbished Complex Near Caldicot

Are you in need of more office space? Is working from home just not working for you?

MonSpace – a flexible working environment based at a large office complex near Caldicot, could be just what you are looking for.

CastleGate Business Park, where MonSpace is located – can be found on the outskirts of Caldicot and caters for businesses of varying sizes – from small and medium firms to lone workers.

Parking at the site is free and includes charging points for electric vehicles, with the business park boasting excellent transport links to Cardiff, Newport and Bristol, as well as the Midlands.

What’s more, the removal of the Toll Plazas from the Prince of Wales Bridge and M48 Severn Bridge makes CastleGate a prime location for cross-border companies to hold meetings and conferences.

As well as businesses, the site can offer workspace for people who have previously been working from home, but feel they need to connect with others– or those for whom home working simply is no longer practical as they don’t have enough space.

The complex has been completely refitted, with modern fixtures and panoramic windows providing a fresh, modern feel throughout.

There is even an on-site café.

The business park is located a stone’s throw from the picturesque grounds of Caldicot Castle – popular with walkers, photographers and those looking for a nice spot to spend their lunch break.

Monmouthshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, Cllr. Paul Griffiths, said:

“The offices at CastleGate Business Park are a great opportunity for businesses and professionals in the area. “With a range of spaces to suit all needs, there will surely be something for everyone. “If you’re a small business, need a space for training or conferences, a lone worker or someone who is self-employed, why not see what CastleGate can offer you?”

To find out more about office space at CastleGate Business Park, or to register your interest, visit MonSpace Flexible Working Offices, CastleGate Business Park – Monmouthshire