Local Groups Awarded Grants to Boost Biodiversity and Climate

Tenby Town Council, Pembrokeshire College and Pembroke’s Tabernacle United Reform Church are among nine community groups who have been successful in their bid for funding from the Force for Nature mini grants scheme.

Run by the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, the scheme was launched in 2021 and offers grants of up to £4,000 to local projects that either support biodiversity, create new green spaces, or deliver on conservation or climate change.

While Tenby Town Council will be using the grant money to replace bedding plants with pollinator-friendly blooms, other groups such as Henry Tudor School, Pembrokeshire College and Tabernacle United Reformed Church will be investing in habitat restoration and rewilding projects in their local areas.

Other winning proposals in the most recent round of Force for Nature funding include a sensory and wellbeing garden in Llawhaden; a community orchard with Welsh heritage apple trees and native hedges in Dinas; and the development of a communal garden in Simpson Cross.

In addition to this, Esteam, a community group in Warren, will be using their funding to build a clay-lined wildlife pond, and Stepaside Community Primary School will be creating an allotment for educational purposes and the local community.

Katie Macro, Director of the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, said:

“Once again, we are absolutely thrilled with the response of local groups to our Force for Nature mini grants scheme. The breadth of project proposals received shows the level of commitment and imagination within our communities when it comes to creating a more sustainable future for our natural world.”

Funding for the grant has come from Local Places for Nature Fund (administered by WCVA) with support from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority as well as the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust.

To find out more about Force for Nature scheme sign up for the Pembrokeshire Coast Trust news by visiting www.pembrokeshirecoasttrust.wales/get-in-touch.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust is a charity registered by the UK Charity Commission. Its registered charity number is 1179281.