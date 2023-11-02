Welsh Students Gain Hands-on Experience of Future Clean Energy Careers

Welsh secondary school students are being offered a fantastic opportunity to learn how the renewable energy sector, in particular the floating offshore wind boom in Wales, could provide exciting, sustainable and rewarding careers.

At RenewableUK Cymru’s upcoming Future Energy Wales conference, the developers behind floating offshore wind (FLOW) projects, Erebus and Gwynt Glas, have organised for students from Newport to participate in an interactive hands-on renewable energy workshop and meet the professionals driving progress in this growth industry.

The FLOW project developers are working with Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum’s education team and Careers Wales to give 150 pupils from secondary schools across Newport an exciting opportunity to visit Wales’ largest renewable energy conference on Tuesday 7th November. The workshop will cover renewable energy concepts giving learners the chance to use a generator bike, build a model wind turbine, and investigate the different platform structures for offshore turbines. They will then be challenged to find answers to their quiz questions from the organisations exhibiting.

Mark Hazelton, Gwynt Glas Project Director said:

“We are delighted to be sponsoring this opportunity for Welsh students in this region and share with them the extensive career opportunities our sector has to offer. This conference, and our Destination Renewables programme, is part of Gwynt Glas’ continued commitment to the development of a regional future green workforce”.

David Jones, Stakeholder Manager for Blue Gem Wind commented:

“Inspiring young people across Wales to consider a career in offshore wind is critical if we are to maximise the significant opportunities that floating wind in the Celtic Sea will bring. Offshore wind is new to this part of Wales so having 150 young people attend the conference, take part in the activities and meet people already working in this exciting industry is something we are really pleased to be part of.”

Full programme, exhibition and ticket details for Future Energy Wales are available here.