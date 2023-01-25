Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Exploring Mental Health within Business in Wales

In this Business News Wales discussion, Carwyn Jones discusses the mental health campaign Time to Change Wales that helps businesses in Wales to break the stigma. As well as the resolves that can be committed by businesses that sign up to the Time to Change Wales pledge, the discussion covers what makes TtCW different.

Guests include Rachelle Bright, Community and Employer Lead at Time to Change Wales and Lowri Wyn Jones, Programme Manager also at Time to Change Wales, as well Amy Maidment, Senior People Advisor at Principality Building Society, and Mrs Buckét’s Head of People, Kate Ablett.

The pledge is a commitment of where businesses can aspire to shift their culture in the workplace, so that employees with mental health issues can flourish and have the support that they need, when they need it. The biggest investment that a business can make is towards the wellbeing of their people, which is why Time to Change Wales are on a mission to end stigma and discrimination faced by people with mental health problems.

Are you ready to learn how your business can sign up to the Time to Change Wales Employer Pledge and help tackle mental health stigma in the workplace?

Pledge here to make a difference.

Time to Change Wales is the first national campaign to end the stigma and discrimination faced by people with mental health problems.

Time to Change Wales is now in its fourth phase, with a mission to change attitudes and challenge mental health stigma faced by people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities and those experiencing poverty.

The Time to Change Wales campaign is delivered by a partnership of two leading Welsh mental health charities, Adferiad Recovery and Mind Cymru:

Mind Cymru is a force for change in Wales. Informed in everything they do by people with direct experience of emotional distress they campaign vigorously to create a society that promotes good mental health and that challenges mental health stigma.

Adferiad Recovery provides support for vulnerable people in Wales and their families and carers. They have a particular focus on people with mental health problems, substance misuse problems, and those with co-occurring and complex needs.

The campaign is overseen by a Programme Management Board (PMB) which includes the Chief Executives, Directors and key senior staff from the two partner organisations. ’The PMB’ also includes people with lived experience of mental health problems and individuals with expertise relevant to the campaign.

The Time to Change Wales campaign is funded by the Welsh Government.

 

