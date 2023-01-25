Exploring Mental Health within Business in Wales

In this Business News Wales discussion, Carwyn Jones discusses the mental health campaign Time to Change Wales that helps businesses in Wales to break the stigma. As well as the resolves that can be committed by businesses that sign up to the Time to Change Wales pledge, the discussion covers what makes TtCW different.

Guests include Rachelle Bright, Community and Employer Lead at Time to Change Wales and Lowri Wyn Jones, Programme Manager also at Time to Change Wales, as well Amy Maidment, Senior People Advisor at Principality Building Society, and Mrs Buckét’s Head of People, Kate Ablett.

The pledge is a commitment of where businesses can aspire to shift their culture in the workplace, so that employees with mental health issues can flourish and have the support that they need, when they need it. The biggest investment that a business can make is towards the wellbeing of their people, which is why Time to Change Wales are on a mission to end stigma and discrimination faced by people with mental health problems.

Are you ready to learn how your business can sign up to the Time to Change Wales Employer Pledge and help tackle mental health stigma in the workplace?

Pledge here to make a difference.