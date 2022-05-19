Experience UK Heads to Cardiff for Wales Export Roadshow

Experience UK, the British trade body which represents UK companies who design, create, deliver and operate world-class visitor experiences, will be in Cardiff next month, June 16th 2022, for the Wales Exporting Roadshow.

The Wales Exporting Roadshow has been designed to level up the UK Experience Economy’s exporting potential, and welcomes companies in Cardiff and the wider region to join the team for a fun and engaging afternoon of exporting insight, advice and learning.

The event is set to support Wales based visitor attraction operators and the vast array of creative and technology-led businesses which help to create world-class experiences, who are looking to expand or establish new business into new international markets.

The FREE event has been designed to be beneficial for the diverse range of fields who operate and supply in the museum and visitor attraction sector, these include:

Operators of visitor-based attractions including:

Museums & Cultural Attractions

Theme & Amusement Parks

Water Parks

Aquariums, Zoos & Wildlife Parks

Live shows, Expos & Festivals

Themed Bars and Restaurants

Hotels and Resorts

Experience Attractions & Destinations

Suppliers of services and products to visitor destinations including:

Architects & Master planners

Creative & Brand Designers

Heritage Consultants/Interpreters

Animatronics & Props

Consultants

Fit out companies

Ride Suppliers & Manufacturers

Coin Opp Rides & Games

Play Equipment Suppliers

Hi Tech AV and Projection Systems

Producers of Live Shows and Events

VR/AR Technology

Sound & Light Consultants & Suppliers

Water Park Designers & Manufacturers

Guest App Technology Providers

Speakers will include leaders from Experience UK, the Department for International Trade, and Wales based companies who have successfully expanded globally. Full line up to be confirmed.

The Wales Exporting Roadshow will take place at Future Inn Hotel, Hemingway Road, Cardiff CF10 4AU on June 16th 2022. The event will commence at 12:30 and wrap around 15:30 BST. The Roadshow will commence with the speaker segment, and will be followed by networking, complimented with free refreshments.

Ian Clappison, Director of Experience UK said:

“After successfully touring London, Belfast, Manchester and Birmingham we are thrilled to take our Roadshow programme to Cardiff for the Wales edition. Cardiff and the wider area have been identified as a Creative Industries hotspot, and I look forward to meeting with the region’s companies who are keen to export their creative offer. “By attending you will garner a range of exporting insight, including how Experience UK supports the sector and DIT’s global market activity. If you’re in the Experience Economy sector and looking to expand your exporting knowledge it really should not be missed.”

Registration for the Wales Export Roadshow can be found here: www.experienceuk.org/events/wales-exporting-roadshow