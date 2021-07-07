Expected Re-Opening “Huge Relief” for Creative and Events Freelancers

IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed) has responded to the Prime Minister’s press conference this evening, saying the full re-opening of the economy expected next month will be a “huge relief” to many freelancers – particularly in the events and creative industries.

However, IPSE has also warned that the sheer financial damage to the self-employed sector means this must not be the end of Government involvement, and that it must monitor the situation of the worst-hit groups and be ready with a stimulus package to get them back on their feet.

Derek Cribb, CEO of IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed), said: