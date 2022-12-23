Expansion at West Wales Law Firm

Swansea-based Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors are celebrating the opening of their new office in Gorseinon.

The Pontarddulais Road site is the third new location the firm has opened in the last three years, expanding the network of community offices to eight.

“We are thrilled to open another new office,” said senior partner, Peter Lynn, “and it comes hot on the heels of our Llanelli office which we opened in 2020 and the Ammanford office which opened last year.”

With a focus on Residential Conveyancing, the SA4 team will be headed up by partners Rebecca Jackson and Charlotte Hewins, who will split their time between their current offices (Morriston and Mumbles respectively) and Gorseinon.

“We have seen exceptional demand for our services from the Gorseinon, Gowerton and Pontarddulais areas,” said Rebecca, ” so it made sense to open an office in the locale to respond to this growing market.”

Alongside the residential conveyancing services, the team will also offer Will Writing, Probate and Lasting Powers of Attorney services as Charlotte explained.

“As buying a property is one of the biggest investments a person will make, it is vital that the necessary inheritance planning is in place and we will be on-hand to assist with a range of services, including probate and LPAs if needed.”

The new office is located at 4-14 Pontardulais Rd, Gorseinon, Swansea SA4 4FE just off the cross between West St. and Alexandra Rd.