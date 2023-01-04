Expansion Ahead for Welsh Eco-Lodges Firm

A well-appointed garden room to use all year round is many people’s dream – and a South Wales business is turning those dreams into reality.

Garden Spaces 4U designs, builds and installs a range of high quality summerhouses which can serve as a garden room, office, gym, bar or a self-catering lodge.

The Ebbw Vale based firm has ambitious plans to break the million pound turnover ceiling within three years and to grow the workforce to 20 in that time. The business received a £1000 Kickstart Plus grant administered jointly by Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE and Blaenau Gwent Council.

Managing Director Wayne Dix says he had nurtured the idea for the venture for several years, and the move towards working from home during Lockdown gave extra momentum to get things up and running.

Demand is strong from clients all around the UK for the eco-friendly structures which extend the home into the garden. And Mr Dix is convinced that the lodges can play an important role in tourism in the future especially on sites which have traditionally offered caravan accommodation.

“Caravans are in many places giving way to self-catering lodges such as ours which are far more comfortable and energy efficient. Our buildings have a long life expectancy and make use of renewable energy from solar panels, and we are proud to be part of the Green Growth Pledge. “We are looking to expand in the next few years and targeting a turnover of £1.2 million in three years, and expand the team to around 20 staff,” he said.

All lodges are designed in-house to suit their locations and match the specifications of the customer, and come with a ten-year guarantee.

Howard Thompson of UKSE said:

“This is an excellent example of our co-operation with Blaenau Gwent Council providing timely support for a local business with huge potential which will create high quality jobs. We wish the business every success as it grows and develops.”

Councillor John Morgan, Cabinet Member Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, Place and Regeneration, said: