Exclusive Tourism Industry Interview – Vaughan Gething

If you're looking for more information on how you can make your hospitality and tourism business more sustainable, visit here.
In this special tourism industry interview, Business News Wales' editor, Mark Powney hosts a frank discussion with Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething.
Topics discussed include:
- What is sustainable tourism?
- Is there a opportunity for Wales to potion itself as a global leader in terms of being seen as an eco-destination?
- Convincing tourism and hospitality businesses to move to a more sustainable way of working is a priority for Welsh Government, yet 80% of self-catering businesses in Wales have yet to fully embrace sustainability. Do we need to rethink education and marketing to focus on the business case for creating a sustainable strategy, rather than the environmental ethical reason for doing so?
- Over 25% of Wales’ economy is driven by the visitor economy yet unlike other UK nations we don’t have a tourism minister, specifically devoted to the industry. Is this something Welsh Government are looking at?
- The Tourism Levy is causing a lot of concern in the sector, what’s the latest?
- Will there be any new funding packages to help tourism businesses to become more sustainable?
- Are there any plans in place to further develop sustainable transport?