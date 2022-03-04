EVENT: Social Care Hack of Kindness

Would you like to help change our health and social care system?

Do you have fresh ideas to establish new models of integrated care?

Will you develop services that secure well-being outcomes for people and communities, adding greater social value?

This Social Care Hack of Kindness is a one-day event on Tuesday 15th March to bring together social care teams with third sector and community organisations that want to change care services across North Wales. Throughout the event, you’ll be working together to develop fresh ideas to address some of the persistent challenges for integrated care.

There will be workshops on creative thinking, testing new ideas, generating social value, finding resources, and on leadership to move proposals into action.

The new Regional Integration Fund (RIF) will be highlighted at the event for teams to take ideas forward.

After lunch each team will pitch their ideas. The Hack of Kindness isn’t a competition. We need as many good ideas to test and trial in social care as possible.

Who is running it?

The event will be facilitated by:

Martin Downes the Learning and Development Programme Leader at Wales Co-operative Centre

Meilys Heulfryn Smith, Health and Social Care Transformation Programme Leader, Gwynedd Council

Donna Coyle, Care and Support, Wales Co-operative Centre.

Who’s in your team?

We would love you to sign up as a team to explore fresh ideas. You can sign up as a team or join with others with the same interest. Alternatively, we can help teams form for the Hack of Kindness once you have registered.

Six new national models of integrated care

We will be looking for ideas, projects, pilot schemes and collaborations on the following themes, which are the proposed six new national models of integrated care to be established via the RIF:

Community based care – prevention and community co-ordination

Community based care – complex care closer to home

Promoting good emotional health and well-being

Supporting families to stay together safely, and therapeutic support for care experienced children

Home from hospital services

Accommodation based solutions.

Why is it called a “Hack of Kindness”?

The “Hack” is about this being a one-day event to come up with new ideas and the “Kindness” part is about doing good in the community.

Do I have to attend all day?

In a word, yes. You will be part of a team coming up fresh ideas for new ventures, projects, and partnerships. Your team will be working together throughout the day on new ideas.

How do I get involved?

Please sign up below. If you have any email any questions, please email Donna Coyle at [email protected] with ‘Social Care Hack of Kindness’ as the subject.

Cost: Free

Book Here

WHEN:15th March 2022 – 09:30 – 15:00

WHERE: Online