EVENT: Next Steps for Research and Innovation in Wales

Description

This conference focuses on the research base in Wales and next steps for boosting capacity, quality, positive impact and international reach.

It will be a timely opportunity to assess what is needed to achieve aims outlined by the First Minister in his Five priorities for research, development and innovation policy statement, including the development of a cross-Welsh Government strategy for innovation.

Areas for discussion include:

collaboration – next steps for improving links and collaboration between universities, business, local government and wider stakeholders

investment – increasing and targeting funding for R&I in Wales

increasing and targeting funding for R&I in Wales societal benefit – how Welsh R&I can be focused to help support ambitions such as health and wellbeing, the response to climate change, local and regional needs, and recovery from COVID-19

We are pleased to be able to include keynote sessions with: Abigail Phillips, Head of Innovation, Welsh Government; Harriet Barnes, Director of Policy and Funding, Higher Education Funding Council for Wales; David Notley, Chief Executive, Impact Innovation & Growth Services and co-Chair, Innovation Advisory Council for Wales; Kieron Rees, Head of External Affairs and Policy, Universities Wales; and Dr Lesley Thompson, Vice President, Academic and Government Relations, Elsevier.

The conference will be an opportunity for stakeholders to consider the issues alongside key policy officials who are due to attend from the Welsh Government; Senedd Research; BEIS; the UK Science & Innovation Network; DIT; and the IPO

Cost: Varies

More information and Book Here

WHEN:28th March 2022

WHERE:Online