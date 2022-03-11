EVENT: Biodiversity on our Farms

Description

Join Farming Connect and Dr Glenda Thomas, FWAG Cymru, to hear about the biodiversity on our farms and how it’s nurtured on-farm through day to day farming practises. Three Farming Connect demonstration farms have been surveyed, and Glenda Thomas will be reporting on the results. Geraint Jones from Farming Connect will be discussing the importance of biodiversity in terms of public goods and options to protect and improve.

There will be a Q&A session to follow.

WHEN:31st March 2022 – 19:30 – 21:00

WHERE:Online