Technology Connected is a catalyst for innovation, connection, and growth, where businesses thrive, talent flourishes, and global investors recognise Wales as a premier destination for digital excellence.

19 June 2025

TECHNOLOGY CONNECTED

Entry Deadline Extended for Prestigious Wales Technology Awards 2025

The entry deadline for the highly anticipated Wales Technology Awards 2025 has officially been extended to Friday, 18 July 2025, giving more time for Wales’ most innovative companies, rising stars, and standout leaders to enter.

Now in its 10th year, the Wales Technology Awards, created by Technology Connected and taking place on 26 November, mark a decade of championing the businesses and individuals powering Wales’ dynamic and world-class tech industry. And in a first for the event, this year’s Awards will be held as the ultimate grand finale to Wales Tech Week 2025 – Wales’ largest international tech summit, taking place 24–26 November at ICC Wales.

Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected, said:

“We know how much passion and dedication goes into building a tech business, and that deserves to be celebrated. That’s why we’ve extended the entry deadline, to give everyone a little more time to pull their stories together. With over 11 award categories, there’s something for nearly every tech company in Wales – whether you’re just starting out, scaling up, or going international.

 

“This year’s awards are extra special – it’s our 10th anniversary. It would be fantastic to see the whole community there. So if you’ve been thinking about entering… now’s your moment.”

Jacqui Murray, Chair of the Judging Panel and Director of South Wales for the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, added:

“The calibre of talent and innovation coming out of Wales is exceptional. As judges, we want to give every submission the attention it deserves. This deadline extension ensures that entries can be as strong as possible, and that the recognition we give is truly meaningful and competitive.”

Award categories include:

● The Sir Michael Moritz Tech Start-up Award
● The Aled Miles International Impact Award
● Rising Star of the Year Award
● Best Tech Leader Award
● Best AI Application Award
● Best Digital Transformation Award – Public Sector
● Best Digital Transformation Award – Private Sector
● Best EdTech Application Award
● Best GreenTech Application Award
● Best Healthtech Application Award
● Best Digital Inclusion Award

The Wales Technology Awards 2025 are free to enter, and entries to multiple categories are welcome. Enter here: https://technologyconnected.glueup.com/event/wales-technology-awards-2025-135773/award-categories.html


