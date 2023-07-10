Entry Deadline Extended for 2023 Wales STEM Awards

The entry deadline for the 2023 Wales STEM Awards has been extended with nominations and applications now accepted until 14th July.

The 2023 Wales STEM Awards will shine a spotlight on the organisations and individuals making a difference to the STEM agenda in Wales.

Following the success of last year’s awards, the 2023 ceremony will take place on 13th October at the Mercure Holland House Hotel in Cardiff.

The awards will celebrate those leading the sector in Wales, those businesses creating an impact on the Welsh economy, those addressing the STEM diversity gap and skills shortage, and those inspiring and raising aspirations of the next generation.

There are thirteen categories to enter, including Innovation in STEM, STEM Educational Programme of the Year, STEM Woman of the Year and STEM Company of the Year. Three new categories have also been added to this year’s awards – STEM Team of the Year, STEM Deal of the Year and STEM Research Project of the Year.

Cardiff Metropolitan University is this year’s headline sponsor of the awards, with sponsorship opportunities still available for those organisations wishing to position themselves at the forefront of STEM in Wales.

On the extension, co-founder of the awards Liz Brookes, said:

“Knowing how busy this period is for many, we’ve decided to extend the deadline by one week. We’re delighted with the number and calibre of organisations who have entered so far, but we don’t want anyone to miss out. “If you want to enter or nominate, you’ve got just one week left. The awards are open to organisations in both the public, private and not-for-profit sectors and there are categories to celebrate both individuals making an impact, and organisations as a whole. We know there’s some amazing stuff happening across Wales which we’re looking forward to recognising and celebrating.”

The Wales STEM Awards are being jointly organised by Grapevine Event Management and communications agency jamjar. Sponsors include Cardiff Metropolitan University, XMA, CSA Catapult, Cardiff Medicentre, Linea Resourcing and Red Knight Consultancy.

The 2022 awards saw winners including Eben Upton, founder of Raspberry Pi take home Outstanding Contribution to STEM, Catsci take home STEM Company of the Year (20+ employees), and Sharan Johnstone from the University of South Wales take home STEM Woman of the Year.

To enter and for details on sponsoring the awards, visit www.STEMAwards.Wales