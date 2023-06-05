Entries Sought from Across Wales for the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru

A search has been launched to find the best apprentices, employers and work-based learning practitioners across Wales.

Entries are being sought for the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru before the closing date of 12 noon on June 16.

Highlight of the year for apprentices, employers and work-based learning providers and practitioners, the awards are organised by the Welsh Government and supported by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW).

Application forms for the awards, which recognise the shining stars of the Welsh Government’s apprenticeship programme, are available to download from gov.wales/apprenticeshipawardscymru

From the applications, finalists will be shortlisted for awards including Foundation Apprentice, Apprentice and Higher Apprentice of the Year, which also includes degree apprentices and Tomorrow’s Talent.

Successful businesses are recognised with awards for small, medium, large and macro employers of the year. Work-based Learning Practitioner of the Year recognises those crucially involved in delivering apprenticeships.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“When a business takes on an apprentice, it isn’t just hiring a new member of staff. It is investing not only in its own future, but in the future of our economy. Apprenticeships motivate and diversify a workforce, offering people the chance to gain high-quality vocational skills while supporting themselves financially. “Our investment in apprenticeships not only tackles skills shortages and gaps in priority sectors critical to drive productivity and economic growth, but it also increases opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to develop transferable skills and improve their lives. “Today’s apprentices will be tomorrow’s specialists, responsible for supporting our country’s vital net zero ambitions alongside the every-day foundational economy and public services we will need to deliver. “I urge everyone involved in our apprenticeship programme to celebrate their achievements. You can inspire others to follow your example by entering this year’s Apprenticeship Awards Cymru and share your success stories.”

The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund. For more information about recruiting an apprentice, visit: https://gov.wales/apprenticeships-genius-decision or call 03000 603000.