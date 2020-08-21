Engineering Firms Join Forces to Expand South Wales Coverage

Global leader in bulk materials handling solutions Martin Engineering has expanded its UK coverage by teaming up with Response Engineering Solutions, one of the country’s fastest-growing engineering services firms.

The partnership means that, for the first time, materials processing companies across South West England and South Wales have access to world class products from Martin plus outstanding service from Response.

Martin Engineering produces innovative conveyor belt cleaners, air cannons, dust control products, transfer point solutions and associated components to achieve cleaner, safer, more effective materials processing. The company’s products eliminate blockages and build-ups, prevent spillages and reduce dust in industries from quarrying and steelmaking to bulk warehousing and shipping.

Response Engineering Solutions are specialists in the installation and maintenance of materials handling equipment. Response employs a 100-strong team of skilled, trained technicians, experienced in welding, fabrications, fault-finding, inspection and testing, preventative and emergency maintenance, and major project installations.

The partnership in Wales covers Gwent, Mid Glamorgan, South Glamorgan, West Glamorgan.

David Jones, Managing Director of Response Engineering Solutions, said:

“Our focus is to provide our clients with a prompt, professional and effective response to every enquiry, ranging from project tenders to dealing with emergency breakdowns, as well as the supply, installation and maintenance of specialist conveyor components. Joining forces with Martin Engineering means we can bring world-class materials handling solutions to companies across South West England and South Wales. “We pride ourselves on our commitment to customer satisfaction through our flexibility and speed of action. We are also proud of our proactive approach to health and safety and our commitment to training our teams. It is our vision to be the first point of contact for our customers’ mechanical and electrical needs and maintenance requirements.”

Aaron Bartram, General Manager for Martin Engineering UK, said:

“We are delighted to have formed a partnership with Response – they’re a highly skilled team and exactly the right partner to be installing and maintaining Martin products. Being based in Nottinghamshire means our in-house team already supports customers in Central and Northern England. Our new partnership with Response means we can now offer quarrying, mining and minerals companies across South West England and South Wales the same high-quality service you would expect from a global leader. “Our hands-on approach to improving knowledge and skills among our customers and partners – through our internationally recognised Foundations® programme has helped us to build loyalty and a deep understanding of the problems our customers face and the solutions that fix them.”

Martin’s product portfolio includes the pioneering CleanScrape® conveyor belt cleaning system – the only product of its kind on the market – as well as next generation Air Cannons and Smart™ Series Nozzles which offer unrivalled ease of maintenance. Martin’s solutions-driven approach has also led to services like the Mr Blade™ conveyor belt optimisation programme, a direct-to-site service to maintain and replace belt-cleaner blades – accurately specified, custom-fitted and regularly monitored.