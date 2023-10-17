Energy Efficient Homes Begin to Take Shape in Bangor

A new energy-efficient housing development in Gwynedd is beginning to take shape, with a number of environmentally friendly initiatives at the heart of the work.

Bodelwyddan-based Wynne Construction, appointed by housing association Adra on a design and build contract, is on schedule to build 30 properties off Pen Y Ffridd Road in Bangor.

The contractor is using modern and innovative methods of construction to deliver the mix of two and three bedroom homes.

The houses are timber frame, with the structure built off-site to increase safety, provide a consistent quality, reduce vehicle movement to and from site, and decrease noise for the local community.

They also allow the property to be more energy efficient, with solar panels and air source heat pumps further strengthening the climate credentials of the development.

In addition, 12 of the units, which will be affordable houses, will be completely off fossil fuels such as mains gas and oil.

Wynne Construction project manager Andy Lea said:

“We were excited to continue our relationship with Adra, particularly as it’s our first design and build contract for a housing development. “The scheme is progressing really well, with eight of the properties now at the stage where roofs have been completed and solar panels will be installed. “From there, the internal fit out will then commence with external windows, first fix electrical, and mechanical following on. “Our team are doing a fantastic job, and we wanted to thank local residents for their patience and understanding while work takes place. “Our goal has been to minimise disruption for the people living closest to the development. For example, utilising off-site methods such as timber frame decreases the volume of traffic travelling to and from the project. “In addition, we have implemented restrictions on delivery times and liaised closely with our supply chain, much of which is in Wales, to ensure they use smaller vehicles where possible.”

The 30 houses form part of Adra’s commitment to build 900 new homes by 2025, with 90 per cent of those to have the highest energy efficiency rating, EPC A.

Of the 12 affordable homes, six will be available on intermediate rent with the other half on social rent.

Gareth Davies-Jones, project manager at Adra, said:

“The mix of properties and route to tenancy reflects the demand locally. “We aim to lead the way in offering solutions to the housing crisis while ensuring we are committed to limiting the impact on the environment. “These modern homes also reflect the cost-of-living crisis, and the energy efficient approach will play a vital role in keeping bills as low as possible for the tenants. “We have a strong relationship with Wynne Construction and are confident the rest of the construction phase will run as smoothly as the first six months.”

Pen Y Ffridd is expected to complete in summer/autumn 2024.

Wynne Construction operates throughout Wales and the North West of England, and regularly leads on projects in sectors including education, social housing, healthcare, and sport and leisure.

The company is also on the North Wales Construction Partnership (NWCP), Pagabo’s Medium Works Framework, the South-East and mid-Wales Collaborative Construction Framework (SEWSCAP3) and the South West Wales Regional Contractors Framework (SSWRCF).