Empty North Wales Supermarket Transformed into Business Centre

NorthWales Media has been renovating an empty former supermarket site on Church Street in Flint.

The firm, based on the town’s Market Square, has invested £200,000 and plans to unveil services including a recording studio, board room, games area, makeover space, a sensory perception suite, ‘Zoom Rooms’ for video conferencing and IT, exhibition and hot desk facilities.

With a focus on safety and security in light of the Coronavirus pandemic – and providing visitors with a carbon neutral environment – director Phill John, has a sustainable vision for the iconic site.

“This building has a lot of history and had many different uses over the years, but it has been neglected for a long time,” he said. “It’s one of the first things you see when you drive into Flint and also off the train, so utilising it in a positive way will have a big impact on the area.” Phill added: “Covid-19 delayed our proposals, but work is well underway, and I’m delighted with how well the idea has been received. “Virtual platforms and technology have been vital over the last year – and will continue to be – but people do still want human interaction and contact, for their mental health especially. “By providing a happy, fun and safe environment to do business and network with other organisations, we can deliver that.”

Raised in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Phill is a former marine design engineer who launched NorthWales Media in 2008.

Primarily a retail and computer programming venture, the company is now an IT and marketing managed service provider and employs 14 people, with many more in the local supply chain.

He wants to expand and increase the workforce to 20 staff by the end of 2022 and is inclusive and selective as to who enters the fold.