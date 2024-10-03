Empowering Women in Tech is Central to Tramshed Tech’s Mission

For Tramshed Tech, supporting female founders isn’t just something they talk about or a quota they strive to hit.

The business is itself female-founded and has an 80% female senior leadership team. As well as being an example of diversity, the company also aims to foster it in the next generation of tech entrepreneurs across Wales.

Tramshed Tech's recent Female Founder Investor Readiness Programme is one example of the type of impactful initiative the firm regularly undertakes to support the Welsh tech ecosystem. This six-month programme, supported by the British Business Bank, aims to provide Welsh female tech founders with the skills, mentorship, and support required to raise capital. The initiative benefits from the collaboration of supporting partners including AberInnovation, Welsh ICE, AccelerateHER, and M-SParc, creating a robust network of support for participants.

The programme equipped 15 carefully selected participants with the tools, knowledge, and networks needed to succeed in the competitive world of tech startups. The resulting cohort of companies ranges from AI-driven pet health management to cybersecurity solutions, showcasing the diverse potential of Welsh tech talent.

Carol Hughes, founder of Biome4Pets and a programme participant, said:

“Having a vision of something new and exciting and then being able to create it, and afterwards seeing people enjoy what you have created – that's the best part of being a founder.”

Her company is revolutionising pet health management by combining metagenomics – the study of genetic material recovered directly from environmental samples – with AI, demonstrating the kind of cutting-edge innovations which are emerging from Wales.

For Mariia Semenenko of Oxzen Cyber, the programme provided crucial support in overcoming common challenges faced by entrepreneurs.

“Imposter syndrome is a challenge many founders are familiar with,” she says. “But the support network at Tramshed Tech always encourages me, helping me overcome these feelings.”

From Jo Parikh's Poppet, an app connecting parents with flexible childcare solutions, to Anna Roberts' Explorage.com, which is simplifying self-storage bookings, founders who took part in the programme are addressing real-world problems with innovative tech solutions.

Christy Llewellyn, founder of Loste, emphasises a key lesson learned through the programme, saying:

“The best piece of advice I've ever been given is to never give up, just keep trying things out and learning.”

This resilience is a common thread among participants in Tramshed Tech's programmes, many of whom are navigating the challenges of bootstrapping and scaling their businesses.

Tramshed Tech's approach goes beyond traditional incubation. By fostering a community of like-minded entrepreneurs through regular networking events, peer-to-peer mentorship programmes, and collaborative workspaces, they've created a powerful network where experiences and advice are freely shared.

As Mariia Semenenko aptly puts it:

“Surround yourself with individuals who believe in you, support your ideas, and help you reach your goals, and you are already halfway there.”

While the Female Founder Programme was a special initiative, it is just one example of Tramshed Tech's ongoing commitment to supporting tech entrepreneurs in Wales. The firm offers a range of business support programmes designed to nurture innovation and drive growth in the Welsh tech sector.

Importantly, these programmes are fully funded and open to all founders, not just Tramshed Tech members.

Sophie Webber, Innovation Director at Tramshed Tech, emphasised this inclusive approach, saying:

“We're committed to fostering innovation throughout the entire region, regardless of where a business calls home. Our fully funded programmes are open to all founders, reflecting our dedication to nurturing talent and driving growth across Wales.”

To learn more about how Tramshed Tech can support your tech journey, visit one of their sites in Cardiff, Newport, or Barry, explore their range of programmes and services at tramshedtech.co.uk or call them on 029 2010 3090.