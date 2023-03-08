Employers in Wales Must be Prepared to Tackle Post-Covid, Post-Brexit and Other Challenges for Years to Come: First Ever Future of Work Conference Concludes

Businesses in Wales must get ready to tackle ongoing challenges arising from the cost of living crisis, climate change, Brexit and post-Covid changes to the workplace for years to come.

This was one of the outcomes of the first ever ‘Future of Work’ conference, held in Wales this week to support employers in sharing best practice and experiences as a means to navigating new ways of working in the post-pandemic world.

Launched by the Wales HR Network in partnership with UK recruiter Acorn by Synergie and law firm Darwin Gray LLP, the Conference looked at issues affecting HR decision makers following the Covid-19 pandemic and other global events arising in recent years.

Fflur Jones, Darwin Gray LLP’s Head of Employment and Managing Partner, said the Conference had been a resounding success in bringing together a wide range of experts who provided invaluable insight into what the future workplace could and should look like in Wales as a result.

Fflur said:

“It is clear to all of us who attended the Future of Work Conference that organisations should apply strategic foresight to their workforce and workplace planning going forward, and to utilise the lessons we have learnt from how we adapted to the challenges of the pandemic.” “Doing so will allow employers to prepare for the inevitable future challenges posed to our working world by issues such as Brexit, our significant costs of living increases, and climate change too”.

Taking place in Cardiff Bay, experts speaking at the inaugural event covered wide ranging HR related topics including the challenges of hybrid working, maintaining wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, leadership, data and more.

Delegates heard how Principality Building Society has recently transformed its workspace for hybrid working and from Sunil Patel, Director of Operations at No Boundaries, on how the trainer and consultant is working to close the gap on inclusivity in the workplace.

Ruth Llewellyn, Head of HR at Merthyr Valley Homes, also told those gathered of their experiences in introducing a four day working week, and also heard from Annette Mason, Head of Talent and Inclusivity at Dŵr Cymru.

Speakers also included representatives from the University of South Wales, workplace design company Orangebox, and Paul Rance of Acorn by Synergie, who all appeared alongside television presenter Sian Lloyd as compere at the event.

