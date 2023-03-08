Planning Permission Granted for New Market in Caerphilly Town Centre

A new attractive market development in the heart of Caerphilly town centre has moved a step closer to reality today, as the County Council confirm that planning permission has been granted.

The new market will provide 28 small-scale units and space for additional ‘pop-up’ market traders. The site will also house an external events venue to further enhance the visitor attractions on offer within the town centre.

The site is due to open in September 2023.

The plans form part of a wider regeneration blueprint for the town, with funding support from Welsh Government’s Transforming Town’s initiative.

Within this plan a new hotel development is also being considered.

Leader of Caerphilly Council, Cllr Sean Morgan said:

“This very exciting project, which should be completed before the end of the year, shows our clear intention to make Caerphilly a vibrant town centre for living, shopping, tourism and the expansion of the night time economy.” “The closure of the privately owned indoor Market Hall at Pentrebane Street will facilitate the delivery of a new mixed-use development on Pentrebane Street which will provide much-needed new homes along with new commercial and retail space on the ground floor, as well as allowing the creation of this new market development at a more prominent site.

Deputy Leader of Council, Cllr Jamie Pritchard added:

“This is fantastic news for Caerphilly. We’ve been working hard to create an attractive, vibrant town centre that people will be proud to visit, and the new market development is a key part of this vision. I’m thrilled that we’ve been granted planning permission, and I’m looking forward to seeing this exciting project come to life. “Caerphilly town centre is poised for growth as the new market proposal takes shape. Not only will the development bring an exciting shopping experience for the community, but it will also support local traders and provide employment opportunities. “Located on the pedestrian thoroughfare between the transport interchange and the castle, the market will be a gateway to Dafydd Williams Park, and will be in a key position to attract visitors to the town, helping put Caerphilly on the map as an exciting and vibrant destination. “The council is thrilled to deliver this exciting plan and can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on the town.”

Minster for Climate Change, Julie James said: