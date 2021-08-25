Employees Now Expect Employers to Offer Hybrid Working

A recent survey has found that over 8 out of 10 people expect their employer to offer hybrid working

As Covid guidelines are lifted and the nation begins to return to the workplace, a recent survey shows that more than 8 out of 10 people are expecting their employer to offer hybrid working.

With regards to workplace productivity, a significant 43% of participants believed productivity would increase, while only 25% felt it would decrease.

The survey, which was carried out and commissioned by Southerns Broadstock, also found that nearly all of those who took part expect their workplace to have sanitising stations and almost one fifth of people are still apprehensive about the return to work, with 40% preferring to continue to work remotely if given the choice.

With regards to capacity in the workplace, nearly half don’t expect to return to a full office so social distancing can be enforced. Having said that, 70% did say that they feel now is the right time to be returning.

Finally, of those returning to the office, two thirds expect their employers to carry out regular testing in order to keep track of the virus.

When talking about the recent findings from the survey, Ashley Hayward, Managing Director at Southerns Broadstock, said: