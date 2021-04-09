E-bike Pilot Scheme to Launch in Wales

The Welsh Government will fund pilot schemes to accelerate the uptake of electric bikes (e-bikes) and electric cargo bikes (e-cargo bikes) in Wales.

The move is part of efforts to deliver a culture change in how people get around in Wales, creating a greener and more convenient transport network.

International examples have shown that e-bikes are a practical alternative to the car for some people. The schemes therefore adds to a range of Welsh Government policies that look to tackle congestion and get people more active.

The pilots will see four e-bike ‘hubs’ established in Rhyl, Swansea, Aberystwyth (with links to Newtown) and Barry. They will offer low cost hire and long-term loan of e-bikes for local residents.

Two e-cargo bike ‘libraries’ will be established in Aberystwyth and Swansea, offering free trials of e-cargo bikes as well as advice and training for local businesses and residents. E-cargo bikes offer the potential to reduce van traffic, for example being used for last mile deliveries.

It is envisioned the schemes, which will run over two years, will be open to the public and businesses in the summer.

Llwybr Newydd, the Welsh Government’s draft transport strategy, has committed to a significant reduction of emissions from the transport sector.

Christine Boston, Director, Sustrans Cymru said: