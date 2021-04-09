E-bike Pilot Scheme to Launch in Wales

The Welsh Government will fund pilot schemes to accelerate the uptake of electric bikes (e-bikes) and electric cargo bikes (e-cargo bikes) in Wales.
The move is part of efforts to deliver a culture change in how people get around in Wales, creating a greener and more convenient transport network.
International examples have shown that e-bikes are a practical alternative to the car for some people. The schemes therefore adds to a range of Welsh Government policies that look to tackle congestion and get people more active.
The pilots will see four e-bike ‘hubs’ established in Rhyl, Swansea, Aberystwyth (with links to Newtown) and Barry. They will offer low cost hire and long-term loan of e-bikes for local residents.
Two e-cargo bike ‘libraries’ will be established in Aberystwyth and Swansea, offering free trials of e-cargo bikes as well as advice and training for local businesses and residents. E-cargo bikes offer the potential to reduce van traffic, for example being used for last mile deliveries.
It is envisioned the schemes, which will run over two years, will be open to the public and businesses in the summer.
Llwybr Newydd, the Welsh Government’s draft transport strategy, has committed to a significant reduction of emissions from the transport sector.
Christine Boston, Director, Sustrans Cymru said:
Sustrans Cymru are thrilled to be delivering this pilot project in five locations across Wales. e-Bikes and e-Cargo bikes have the potential to transform the way people think about active travel.
By working directly with communities, we will gather valuable data from participant feedback including journey patterns, barriers and network development needs. This will in turn help inform Welsh Government of the potential that E Bikes hold in decarbonising transport.
The project will empower people who would not usually cycle to try a sustainable way of travelling. It will also provide an alternative travel option to those who may not own a car.