Dylan Coastal Resort Announces Second Phase Of Luxury Lodge Development

Luxury holiday resort owners Luxury Lodges has announced the next phase of its five-star West Wales development at Laugharne after the first phase sold out.

Dylan Coastal Resort has been completely transformed over the past three years, with owners Luxury Lodges investing more than £20million creating high-spec holiday homes, alongside Milk Wood House a spa, bar and restaurant, with panoramic coastal views.

The 19 luxury holiday homes initially launched in phase one of The Residences have sold out, proving popular with investors and sports stars keen to enjoy holiday home ownership combined with time to relax in their own luxurious accommodation. Work has now begun on a further 30 lodges in phase two of the development, with a gross development value of more than £14million.

The construction of both phases has utilised local building contractors, surveyors and architects, and when completed, a further 15 jobs will be created, raising the number of employees at the picturesque 100-acre resort to more than 100.

Locally sourced materials in keeping with the stunning natural surroundings are being used throughout.

The significant development will bring the total number of lodges to 103, with a mixture of two and three bedroom properties available on a holiday rental basis or to purchase.

Residences to buy will range from £350,000 to the top end £650,000, each bespoke in design with a private hot tub, vaulted ceilings, walk-in wardrobes and fitted kitchen, outside kitchen, copper bath and additional features such as built-in high spec tech, electric charging points and full glass front elevation to embrace the panoramic sea views. In keeping with the Resort’s green ethos, each lodge utilises 100% recycled outside cladding replicated to resemble a coastal wood finish.

The lodges come with a host of subletting options and benefit from a 12-month season, meaning owners can reside in the property or rent it all year round.

Sharon Hurley, founder of Luxury Lodges, said:

“This is a very exciting time for Dylan Coastal Resort, and completing and selling out phase one is a real milestone for us. By creating a further 30 hotel-quality holiday homes as part of phase two, we are paving the way for more people to visit and stay in this unique location in West Wales. “We are proud to be employing local people and sourcing local materials where possible and are in constant communication with the community to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum while we complete the expansion.”

Dylan Coastal Resort boasts the £7.5million Milk Wood House Spa and mezzanine Milk Wood House Bar and Restaurant. Lions and Wales rugby star Alun Wyn Jones is a brand ambassador and was one of the first owners of a Residence at Dylan Coastal Resort.

Other well-known guests to visit have included The One Show’s Alex Jones and presenter Anna Williamson.

Luxury Lodges owns three other resorts in Cornwall and the Lake District and completed phase one of the Dylan Coastal Resort Residences in Autumn 2021.

Four categories of lodges are available, starting at £350,000 for a 1000sq. ft two bed front on orientation property, through to £425,000 and £475,000 for two and three bedroom homes, up to the premium £650,000 lodges.

The exclusive Residences benefit from a designated concierge service as well as 24-hour security and owner discounts across the resort.

For more information about Dylan Coastal Resort, visit: www.luxurylodges.com/dylan-coastal-resort

