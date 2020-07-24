Dusty Knuckle Launches Wales’ First Pizza Subscription Service

After the runaway success of their make-at-home pizza kits during lockdown, award-winning Welsh restaurant group Dusty Knuckle Pizza has launched Wales’ first pizza subscription service.

As of this month, customers in Cardiff, Barry and Penarth can sign up to get two Dusty Knuckle ‘make at home’ pizza kits delivered every four weeks, with a minimum subscription term of three months.

Each kit includes two hand-made Dusty Knuckle dough balls, the customer’s selection of pre-portioned toppings, and full instructions for how to re-create two Dusty Knuckle pizzas from scratch in the comfort of their homes.

Subscribers can either select the ‘Chef’s Choice’ to receive all the ingredients to create a different pizza each month, or tailor their subscription to only include meat, vegetarian or vegan recipes.

Dusty Knuckle co-founder Phill Lewis said: