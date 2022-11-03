Dragon Taxis Teams Up with Newport City FC to Support the Grassroots Game

Private hire operator Dragon Taxis has kitted Newport’s ‘Steelmen’ with four new kits – a home and away strip and a goalkeeper’s home and away jersey.

Dragon Taxis’ Project Assistant Manager Andrew Wigley has played for Newport City FC for three years and he and his first team teammates are delighted with the new kits, which they will run-out in at Friday evening’s home-played clash with Chepstow Town.

Sam Houldsworth, Chairman, Coach and First Team Manager at the club, which is based at Newport Stadium, said: “The club really appreciates the sponsorship from Dragon Taxis. Like Dragon, we like to think we are at the centre of the community and we are trying to build a club that showcases what Newport is all about. We are extremely proud to be sponsored by a company with similar values.”

Jack Price, Regional Director of Dragon Taxis, which is part of the Veezu group, said:

“We are always happy to support causes and interests close to the hearts of driver-partners and Veezu staff while at the same time supporting our local communities. “We wish the club every success in upcoming league games and we’ll be following with interest. The driver-partners regularly transport fans to and from the stadium and hear all about the team’s fortunes. “Dragon Taxis driver-partners are always on hand to transport to and from the club, so feel free to book through the app.”

Dragon Taxis is currently seeking additional driver-partners to meet the surge of passengers returning following the pandemic.

Sam Houldsworth continued: