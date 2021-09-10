Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Dragon LNG Pioneers Fingerprint Drug Testing In The International Gas Industry

Home Page Original Content
SHARE
,

Dragon LNG, a company responsible for receiving, storing and regasifying Liquified Natural Gas at its Pembrokeshire terminal in Wales, is the first organisation in the international gas industry to deploy a revolutionary new fingerprint-based drug testing technology.

Dragon LNG is using the simple 10-minute fingerprint drug test kit from Intelligent Fingerprinting to encourage adherence to its workplace drug policy. From an employee or contractor’s quick and easy fingerprint sweat sample, Dragon LNG can use the hygienic fingerprint drug test to screen on-site for ingestion of illegal substances that can influence an employee’s ability to work safely.

Anyone under the influence of drugs could make impaired judgements – creating a health and safety risk for employees, their colleagues and the public. As Dragon LNG is responsible for handling liquefied natural gas, health and safety is clearly critical for the organisation. The company was keen to be a pioneer in the gas sector with its deployment of the Intelligent Fingerprinting drug test.

Commenting on the project, Dragon LNG’s Lydia Uchronski said:

“Dragon’s number one priority is safety, and our facility has been designed, engineered and constructed to ensure health, safety and environmental compliance and reliability. We work tirelessly to keep our team, neighbours, communities and environment safe, so when we learnt about the Intelligent Fingerprinting drug test, we were interested in how it could help Dragon LNG to further improve our health and safety processes. The fingerprint-based test is remarkably easy to use and gives us access to in-house initial testing that we can carry out completely on-site whenever we need to. If we find any non-negative results, we then conduct a confirmation test that is sent away for laboratory analysis. Intelligent Fingerprinting’s solution gives us the simplicity and flexibility we need while helping us to proactively enforce what is an essential safety process. The fingerprint test has provided us with a non-invasive portable drug testing solution that’s easy-to-use in practice and gives us the levels of accuracy we need.”

Dr Paul Yates of Intelligent Fingerprinting added:

“The adoption of our fingerprint-based drug testing approach is gaining momentum because companies like Dragon LNG can take control of their own end-to-end testing processes. And, because our system has a short window of detection, we can provide the most relevant fitness for duty test. This approach ideally complements already effective and agreed workplace drug and alcohol policies in the least intrusive and most dignified way.”

Fingerprint-based drug testing – how it works
Intelligent Fingerprinting’s drug testing system features a small, tamper-evident drug screening cartridge onto which ten fingerprint sweat samples are collected, in a process which takes less than a minute. The Intelligent Fingerprinting portable analysis unit then reads the cartridge and provides a positive or negative result on-screen for all drugs in the test in ten minutes.

An introductory video demonstrating fingerprint-based drug testing in action is available here.

SHARE

Over the past 6 years, Rachel has been working specifically within the digital marketing space and has worked with some of the country’s top brands. During this time, Rachel was a key attribute to the success of our sister product, Recruitment Buzz, which has firmly established itself as one of the leading publications within the Recruitment sector. Drawing on her knowledge and experience, Rachel has developed a genuine understanding of how content can engage and compel an audience.

Having a passion for travel and culture, Rachel left her hometown of Cardiff to pursue studies and travel and after several years away, Rachel returned to Cardiff and firmly established herself within the development of Business News Wales. Rachel is now responsible for every aspect of web management, marketing and overall production of the Business News Wales brand.

Having learnt some invaluable skills within the marketing industry, Rachel is often called upon for her skills and knowledge of WordPress, HTML, email marketing software, Photoshop design and social media tools.
 

Related Articles

New Plans for Cardiff City Centre Development Revealed

‘City Deal’ for Cardiff is ‘Once in a Generation Opportunity’

Work Starts in Newport on the UK’s First Proton Beam Therapy Centre

 