Dragon LNG Pioneers Fingerprint Drug Testing In The International Gas Industry

Dragon LNG, a company responsible for receiving, storing and regasifying Liquified Natural Gas at its Pembrokeshire terminal in Wales, is the first organisation in the international gas industry to deploy a revolutionary new fingerprint-based drug testing technology.

Dragon LNG is using the simple 10-minute fingerprint drug test kit from Intelligent Fingerprinting to encourage adherence to its workplace drug policy. From an employee or contractor’s quick and easy fingerprint sweat sample, Dragon LNG can use the hygienic fingerprint drug test to screen on-site for ingestion of illegal substances that can influence an employee’s ability to work safely.

Anyone under the influence of drugs could make impaired judgements – creating a health and safety risk for employees, their colleagues and the public. As Dragon LNG is responsible for handling liquefied natural gas, health and safety is clearly critical for the organisation. The company was keen to be a pioneer in the gas sector with its deployment of the Intelligent Fingerprinting drug test.

Commenting on the project, Dragon LNG’s Lydia Uchronski said:

“Dragon’s number one priority is safety, and our facility has been designed, engineered and constructed to ensure health, safety and environmental compliance and reliability. We work tirelessly to keep our team, neighbours, communities and environment safe, so when we learnt about the Intelligent Fingerprinting drug test, we were interested in how it could help Dragon LNG to further improve our health and safety processes. The fingerprint-based test is remarkably easy to use and gives us access to in-house initial testing that we can carry out completely on-site whenever we need to. If we find any non-negative results, we then conduct a confirmation test that is sent away for laboratory analysis. Intelligent Fingerprinting’s solution gives us the simplicity and flexibility we need while helping us to proactively enforce what is an essential safety process. The fingerprint test has provided us with a non-invasive portable drug testing solution that’s easy-to-use in practice and gives us the levels of accuracy we need.”

Dr Paul Yates of Intelligent Fingerprinting added:

“The adoption of our fingerprint-based drug testing approach is gaining momentum because companies like Dragon LNG can take control of their own end-to-end testing processes. And, because our system has a short window of detection, we can provide the most relevant fitness for duty test. This approach ideally complements already effective and agreed workplace drug and alcohol policies in the least intrusive and most dignified way.”

Fingerprint-based drug testing – how it works

Intelligent Fingerprinting’s drug testing system features a small, tamper-evident drug screening cartridge onto which ten fingerprint sweat samples are collected, in a process which takes less than a minute. The Intelligent Fingerprinting portable analysis unit then reads the cartridge and provides a positive or negative result on-screen for all drugs in the test in ten minutes.

An introductory video demonstrating fingerprint-based drug testing in action is available here.