Dragon Cheese Taking a Bite of Online Sales

With over 60 years of producing cheese, South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC), Wales’s leading farmer owned dairy co-operative, recently launched their new and improved Dragon website as cheese online sales grow at an exponential rate in the dairy market.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic online sales of dairy continue to soar, and figures from 2021 show that online sales in cheese were at an all-time high of 64% compared to 2% in physical stores (Source: Kantar). In this buoyant online market, the creamery’s flagship award-winning Dragon brand produces over 17,000 tonnes of cheese per year at its dairy near Pwllhelli, and is looking to take a bite of the online sales.

With sales forecasted to reach £144 million and annual production to hit 23,000 tonnes of cheese by 2024/25, Kirstie Jones, SCC Marketing Manager said,

“With the trend of online cheese sales increasing, it was vital we kept up and launched a better website with an easy to use online shop. We already supply some of the best known supermarket chains as well as independent shops, but now our customers can navigate our new website and order cheese directly with us.”

Last year, the Dragon brand won a remarkable 70 cheese and butter awards, including a hat-trick of gold global prizes at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards.

SCC Managing Director, Alan Wyn Jones added,