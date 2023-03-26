High-achieving Flintshire Pupils Set Their Sights on Careers in Medicine

Three Buckley students looking to pursue promising futures in medicine have been recognised for their efforts and achievements in science.

Sharing the aspiration of saving and improving the lives of others, Elfed High School pupil Kimmy Chen won the annual Synthite science prize, with her classmates Fabio Franco and Alex Earlam named as runners-up.

Sponsored by Mold-based chemical manufacturer Synthite, the award celebrates exceptional efforts in chemistry, biology, and physics.

Science teacher at the Elfed Dr Claire Cornmell explained it was a close call choosing just one winner from the three candidates this year.

She said:

“We’ve had some fantastic year 11 pupils studying science, so the decision was difficult from the start, and it was especially hard to whittle down one winner from the shortlisted pupils. “All three stood out not just for their excellent grades, but for their curious minds and actively contributing during lessons, which then encourages classroom discussions.”

Kimmy Chen described why the sciences take the top spot as her favourite subjects at school.

She said:

“I don’t like questions without answers, and science always pushes us to seek out the right solution. “I’ve really loved learning how vaccines are developed and how the body responds to build up immunity, but I think I want to study to become a surgeon. “The idea of being able to save lives first-hand and developing the skills to do it really fascinates me.”

Kimmy will be studying chemistry, biology, maths, and economics at A-level at The King’s School Chester come September and hopes to attend a top university.

Joint runner-up Fabio is also considering a career in medicine with aspirations to help others. He will be studying chemistry, biology, maths, and further maths at A-level.

He said:

“I’d like to work as a radiologist as it’s all about identifying what is going wrong and what can be done to help. “Medicine isn’t just about saving lives, but enhancing them, too. That’s why I’m really interested in sport science, as it helps improve people’s quality of life.”

Alex, who will attend Coleg Cambria’s Deeside campus, will also be studying chemistry, biology, and maths from September.

He said:

“I love how chemistry and biology help us understand more about the world. “Doctors are crucial in supporting people face-to-face, but what appeals to me as a future career is working behind the scenes by furthering research in the field of medicine and biosciences.”

Sana Niazi, director and commercial general manager at Synthite, said:

“The pupils are perfect examples of how celebrating achievements in science are continuing to spark interest in STEM-related jobs. “We are passionate about supporting students in their education journey, and wish the best of luck to Kimmy, Fabio, and Alex as they continue in their future studies and careers.”

Synthite has operated from Alyn Works, Denbigh Road, Mold, since the 1950s and it employs 120 people.