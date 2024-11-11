Donation for Wales’ Largest Young Farmers Festival

One of Wales’ biggest housebuilders has supported this year’s Young Farmers Club Eisteddfod with a £3,000 donation.

The funds – which came from Persimmon Homes West Wales’ Community Champions fund – went towards constructing this year’s chair (Cadair), which went towards the winner of this year’s poetry competition.

The Eisteddfod, which was held on Saturday 2nd November, marked the first time that all 12 Welsh YFC counties were represented on stage at the annual gathering, and saw over 1,000 people in attendance for a celebration that involved singing, recitations, and comedy sketches.

YFC Cymru have around 5,500 members aged 10 to 28 nationally, whilst this year’s host, Carmarthenshire, has the most of any individual county branch at 700. The cheque was presented at Ysgol Bro Myrddin in Carmarthen where the televised event was held.

The five-star housebuilder currently has three live sites across Carmarthenshire, with high-quality homes of varying sizes available from £199,995 at Awel y Mynydd in Pembrey, £284,995 at Perc Cerrig in Bury Port, and £210,000 at Parc y Fron in Carmarthen itself.

Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme sees £48,000 spent on good causes and much-valued organisations across Wales each year. Recent local recipients include Scarlets Women Rugby, Pembrey AFC, and Carmarthen Wanderers.

Commenting, Persimmon Homes West Wales Sales Director Sharon Bouhali said:

“Persimmon has a proud tradition of supporting grassroots organisations across West Wales and we were thrilled to be able to lend a hand to YFC Cymru for its annual Eisteddfod. “Partnering with such a loved organisation as YFC is a great way for us to make the best use of our Community Champions fund as Persimmon seeks to leave a positive and lasting legacy in the areas in which we build. “We are building homes across Carmarthenshire too so hopefully the Sir Gâr YFC branch will be able to add more enthusiastic members to its ranks as our customers seek to make the most of what the county has to offer.”

Sion Evans – who undertook the carpentry components of the chair and was Chairman of Carmarthenshire YFC for 2023/2024, added: