Dolygaer Secures Funding to Enhance Outdoor Facilities

Dolygaer, a Parkwood Outdoors activity centre, has been successful in its application for a financial grant from Merthyr Council to improve its facilities.

The grant of £19,819 has been awarded through the Valleys Taskforce Covid Recovery Grant, a fund available to help businesses undertake Covid-secure improvements worth up to £20,000.

Based in the Brecon Beacons, Parkwood Outdoors Dolygaer is an award-winning visitor attraction offering a range of outdoor activities for all ages and abilities. In the last year, the centre has seen an inevitable drop in visitor numbers, with school and group bookings contributing significantly to its core business prior to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following last summer’s increase in demand for camping and short stay breaks, Dolygaer made the strategic decision to target the domestic tourist market and make a series of upgrades to accommodate the expected demand for bookings for the upcoming season.

Dolygaer proposed its project to Merthyr Council through the Recovery Grant scheme. The upgrades will include the build of new social and camping spaces to help appropriately distance customers and staff safely. A new zip wire has already been installed, and there are also plans for further improvements to the centre’s reception area in-line with Covid-19 guidelines.

“It is brilliant to be awarded just short of the maximum amount of the Valleys Taskforce Covid Recovery Grant, and we are extremely grateful for the opportunity provided to us by the council. The investments to the site will allow us to diversify into new markets and to ultimately help sustain the business in the long term,” said Mike Smith, Dolygaer General Manager. “The work will also seek to support the current level of employment and provide increased employment and apprenticeship opportunities, both seasonally and across the whole year.”

The new renovations are due to be completed by the end of March 2021..

In line with government guidelines, Dolygaer is currently closed.