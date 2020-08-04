Digital Platform to Support the Pandemic Response Across Wales

The covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the development by GP Wales and enterprise software company Box UK of an online jobs and shifts database which makes it easier to place locums in pressurised GP surgeries throughout Wales.

GP Wales launched its LocumHubWales.co.uk digital platform in time to support the pandemic response across Wales. It aims to streamline the way GP services are managed by providing a one-stop-shop for locums.

Run by joint directors TJ Wheeler and Dr Ellis Hughes, and based at Merthyr Tydfil, GP Wales has enlisted award-winning Box UK to expand and refine the site, adding new features, making it more user friendly and providing on-going support.

TJ Wheeler said:

Previously, there has been no free, geographically defined, easy to use website that efficiently matchmakes locums with practices. GPs often have to rely on word of mouth and their notepad lists of contacts, a tedious process at best. The new platform is the result of consultations between GP Wales, practice managers, partners and GP registrars. LocumHubWales is a significant addition to our main site, displaying permanent jobs in Wales and access to substantial discounts on everyday supplies to practices. As GPs, our focus is to fix staffing problems in primary care, where our colleagues experience difficulties every day. Box UK will help us to take this service to the next level.

GP Wales is engaged and funded by NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership, Train Work Live and the Welsh Government.

Box UK was established 21 years ago by Cardiff University business school graduate Benno Wasserstein. Based in Cardiff, the company recently completed a £120,000 upgrade of its Westgate Street offices to support its growing headcount and provide collaborative working spaces. It has extensive experience of delivering multi-lingual platforms and websites, and of working with government.

For the second year running, the company has been shortlisted in the Best Tech Place to Work category in the National Technology Awards.

Benno Wasserstein said: