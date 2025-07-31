Digital Innovation Poses Big Questions for Professional Services

As technology continues to reshape our world at pace, professional services firms are facing an increasingly complex set of decisions.

The opportunities created by digital tools – from AI and automation to data analytics and client-facing platforms – are significant. But so too are the questions around regulation, security, ethics, and readiness.

This was the focus of our inaugural episode of The Wales Tech Week Podcast series, which I host. Our guests included professionals from legal, accountancy and financial services, who shared how their firms are responding to these shifts. What stood out was just how much there is to consider and how far the conversation has evolved beyond adopting technology for its own sake.

It’s clear that digital transformation in this sector is no longer about efficiency alone. It's about how professional services firms enable tech-driven growth, both for their own businesses and for the clients they support. That means understanding how to apply the right tools in the right ways, managing risk, maintaining regulatory compliance, and building trust through transparency, all while keeping up with changing customer expectations.

The regulatory environment, in particular, is a significant factor. Whether it's the ethics of AI in legal practice or the storage and use of client data in financial services, there are important responsibilities that come with adopting digital solutions. That’s why so many firms are not only updating their internal systems, but rethinking their engagement with clients, making it clear how and why technology is being used.

The potential for innovation is real. We're seeing a shift from manual data input towards automation that frees up professionals to spend more time on strategic advice. We're seeing bots assist with routine compliance, platforms that give clients greater visibility of processes, and tools that help manage workloads more efficiently. But that progress also depends on having the right skills and understanding in place.

Becoming a lawyer, accountant or financial adviser involves years of training. But increasingly, it also requires confidence in using technology and awareness of the implications it carries. We’re beginning to see universities and training providers respond, integrating digital awareness into professional qualifications. In parallel, firms are recognising the need to bring in new kinds of technical expertise, while also upskilling their existing teams.

This is where the distinction between training and education becomes important. It’s not just about learning to use a particular tool – it’s about understanding the broader context, so that decisions about technology can be made thoughtfully and confidently. The risks of getting it wrong, or not asking the right questions, are simply too great.

That’s one of the reasons we created Wales Tech Week. As Wales’ largest international tech summit, it exists to bring together people and organisations from across sectors to connect, learn and explore how technology is shaping our future. This year, professional services will feature heavily at Wales Tech Week, reflecting both the disruption already taking place and the pace at which further change is expected.

Our 2025 themes – Tech for People, Tech for Performance and Tech for the Planet – reflect the breadth of these conversations. Technology is not something that sits on the side. It is embedded in how we live, work and grow. And for professional services, that means not only being aware of the changes, but taking an active role in shaping how they are applied.

The conversations we’ve had already through the podcast series have shown that professional services firms in Wales are asking the right questions and are ready to learn from one another. Wales Tech Week is a place to continue that conversation, share ideas and discover what’s working in practice. It’s also a space for firms to meet others who are on a similar journey, from digital startups to established institutions, and to explore how they can adapt, collaborate and thrive.

Avril Lewis hosts The Wales Tech Week Podcast episode Advising the Future: Innovation at the Core of Professional Services. Listen to the podcast here.

Wales Tech Week takes place at ICC Wales, Newport from November 24 to November 26 2025. Find out more here: https://www.walestechweek.com/