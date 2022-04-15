Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

The True Potential of Digital Healthcare with Bond Digital Health

Cardiff Health Technology Healthcare Technology
CEO of Bond Digital Health, Ian Smith, explains how the world has woken up to lateral flow testing and following the pandemic the market is realising that “a lot more can be done in regards to diagnostics”.

Following his appointment last year, Ian Smith has now settled into the role of CEO. He is an experienced company director who has held CEO and CFO roles in businesses in various sectors, including health technology, medical technology, biotech and finance. He was most recently CEO of Time Finance plc, an AIM-listed company offering business finance solutions to SMEs.

Throughout his career Ian, a qualified chartered accountant, has helped businesses commercialise R&D, manage rapid growth, raise development capital, merge, and float on the stock exchange.

Listen to an audio interview with Ian Smith here:

Health Technology Wales (HTW) is a national body working to improve the quality of care in Wales.

It collaborates with partners across health, social care and the technology sectors to ensure an all-Wales approach to the identification, appraisal and adoption of non-medicine health technologies. HTW supports evidence-informed decision making, which is essential for health and care providers to deliver safe and high quality care services.

They are funded by Welsh Government and hosted within NHS Wales, but independent of both. Their remit covers any health technology that isn’t a medicine, such as medical devices, surgical procedures, psychological therapies, tele-monitoring or rehabilitation.
 

