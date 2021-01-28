Digital Discussion Championing Creative Industries in Wales

As one of Cardiff Capital Region’s declared Priority Sectors, it’s incredibly heartening to see so much positive development going on in the Creative Industries across South Wales.

This fast-growing industry has brought brilliant training opportunities, strong career paths and £361 million GVA to the region, building a global profile through productions that include His Dark Materials, Sherlock, The War of the Worlds and many other high-profile success stories.

To celebrate this, Cardiff Capital Region has partnered with Business News Wales to publish a wide-ranging series of articles featuring the people who have grown their success here in Wales – from Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy-award-winning Script Writers, Producers, Directors, SFX experts and Post-Production enterprises, to the often unseen location assistants, casting teams, equipment companies, accommodation providers and catering managers who work tirelessly to world-class standards, each playing a valuable part in what is being called a ‘Golden Age’ for Welsh-made Film and TV.

View our Digital Discussion on Monday, February 1st and you’ll hear the views and insights from four key figures on the Welsh Creativescape – with Chair Allison Dowzell, Managing Director of Screen Alliance Wales, being joined by Sue Jeffries (MD of Sgil Cymru), Richard Moss (MD of Gorilla Post-Production) and Tom Ware (Director of Production & Performance, Faculty of Creative Industries, University of South Wales), who each give an honest assessment of where this industry is right now; and where it could go in the future.

Subjects discussed include how Wales can meet the need to produce home-grown talent, how access to training and careers in the industry can be widened – and exploring how the region can seize the undoubted opportunity to make South Wales an established destination of choice for global Film and TV productions.

Look out for the discussion on Monday, February 1st to enjoy what will be a fascinating discussion on an industry that’s putting Wales and Welsh professionals on the map worldwide.