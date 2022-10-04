Digital and Green Funding Available for Swansea Businesses

Funding is now available to help Swansea businesses save money on their energy bills and improve their online visibility.

Ranging from £500 to £1500, the Swansea Council grants are aimed at supporting existing businesses which are looking to grow.

Schemes that could be covered by the Green Innovation Grant include investment in measures like LED lighting that reduce energy usage. Energy audits could also be covered, as well as changes in manufacturing processes that deliver a reduced carbon footprint.

Creation of a first-time website, development of an existing website or support with online marketing campaigns are among the areas potentially eligible for a Digital Development Grant.

Both grants are funded by the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund.

All successful applicants will need to fund 50% of the project costs.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“Digital visibility and help to reduce energy usage are among the areas where our businesses most need our support, so I’d encourage any business that’s interested to apply for the funding that’s now in place. “We recognise the importance of our local businesses to Swansea, which is why we work closely with a wide range of partners to provide advice and support, regardless of the size or sector of your business. “Our business support team stands ready to discuss the requirements of your business and help identify the most appropriate support available.”

Email [email protected] to request an application form for either the Green Innovation Grant or the Digital Development Grant.

Swansea businesses can also head to www.swansea.gov.uk/businessadvice to find out about all support that’s on hand.