Digital Agency Box UK Awarded Second Consecutive Welsh Government Contract for Cymru Wales

Box UK, the Cardiff based digital transformation agency has been awarded a Welsh Government contract to develop and support Cymru Wales brand, the department of Government that is responsible for the marketing of Wales to the world as a location to visit, study and invest.

The contract was awarded to Box UK for the second time consecutively following a competitive re-tender, and marks the Government’s drive to position Wales more prominently to the UK and overseas markets, increasing visitor spend and supporting the growth of jobs in the sector.

Within the contract Box UK will provide development and testing services to the websites managed by the Cymru Wales brand team including; Visit Wales, Study in Wales, Trade & Invest, Creative Wales and Travel Trade & Business Events, with the aim of delivering an exceptional digital experience for potential visitors, international students and investors to Wales.

The Welsh tourism industry contributes around £6.3 billion a year to the Welsh economy and the Government’s ambition is to grow tourism for the good of Wales and to support its communities.

Box UK have held the contract with the Welsh Government since 2020 providing support, maintenance, and continued development to the two primary flagship tourism sites visitwales.com and wales.com. During which time the partnership has achieved significant growth in brand visibility, awareness and engagement to positively impact on the objectives of the Welsh Government – reinforcing a distinctive and compelling national identity for Wales in the UK and Internationally as a place to visit, invest in and as a place to do business.

Some of the more high profile outputs of the programme include; ensuring a resilient and compelling digital experience for events such the 2022 Football World Cup that scaled to over 69,000 page views as the Welsh national team played their match against USA, and WWE professional wrestling that attracted the attention of over 62,000 fans and showcased Cardiff City to a global audience of millions.

Paul Evans, Chief Executive Officer at Box UK said;

“Box UK is proud to extend its partnership with the Welsh Government. Despite the challenges over the last three years with the impacts of Covid on investment, attracting international visitors and students to Wales we have continued to work collaboratively with the Welsh Government to drive a measurable impact on their economic goals for Wales. “Innovation continues to be core to our partnership, and we have introduced new techniques and approaches that have been embraced and further championed by the wider team at Cymru Wales adding further value through the programme.”

He added;