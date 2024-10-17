Digidol 24: The Digital Conference for Wales to be Held at M-SParc

M-SParc, Wales' first science park, will hold a digital conference to serve North Wales, bringing together leading people from the worlds of technology, government and education to share their insights.

The conference will showcase the latest strategies in digital technology, data management, artificial intelligence, and connectivity innovations, with a full day of presentations, exhibitions and hands-on workshops.

The agenda includes an update on the Digital Strategy for Wales by Glyn Jones, Chief Digital Officer for the Welsh Government; AI pioneer Llion Jones live from Japan; keynote presentations by Susi Marston (BT), Paul Kinlan (Google) and Avril Lewis MBE (Technology Connected); the Senedd Cross-Party Group discussing the Digital Strategy for Wales, as well as Diversity in Digital; an update on the Skills Work of the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership; Business Wales workshops, and more.

The FAW, BT, and Gogledd Creadigol will be showcasing their digital innovation on the day in various exhibtions; and representatives from Microsoft, Bangor University and Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board will be on panels discussing health technology, language and sustainability.

M-SParc tenants will also be on display; including 42able, Aerialworx and Capventis. The M-SParc STEM officers will also be hosting Clwb Sparci, an after school club for children, with Raspberry Pi coding lessons designed to inspire the next generation.

The event will be held on October 23 and more information can be found here.

Register for the event here.