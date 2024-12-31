Development Bank Invests in DNA-Tech Start-Up Amped PCR

A mid-Wales-based start-up which plans to make DNA testing technology as easy to use as a smartphone has been backed with a £350,000 equity investment from the Development Bank of Wales.

Amped PCR, based in Powys, is developing PurifAI, an innovative DNA testing system designed to revolutionise how industries detect harmful pathogens.

The deployable, modular lab integrates advanced automation and artificial intelligence, making DNA testing faster, more efficient and accessible outside of traditional laboratory settings.

Following investment from the Development Bank’s Tech Seed Fund, the company aims to bring the PurifAI system, alongside its reagent Amped Universal, to a wider market. Founder Ben Davis has more than 15 years of experience in the sector, and is committed to making DNA testing accessible and efficient across industries.

The investment was also supported with £185,000 from London-based tech investors SFC Capital.

Polymerase chain reaction – more commonly known as PCR – is a technique used to amplify normally small amounts of DNA to much larger quantities, allowing anyone testing or analysing DNA to boost the size of the sample available, making it easier for further analysis. Amped PCR is taking this process a step further by incorporating it into the PurifAI system, which allows DNA testing to move from specialised labs to real-world environments like food production sites or environmental monitoring facilities.

The PurifAI system is designed to address critical challenges such as high-profile food recalls and the growing need for effective environmental and water testing in the fight against harmful pathogens and antimicrobial resistance. By enabling on-site detection of pathogens like Salmonella, Listeria and Campylobacter, PurifAI empowers food producers, environmental agencies and other stakeholders to respond rapidly and proactively, reducing risks and safeguarding public health.

Ben Davis, Amped PCR’s founder, brings significant commercial experience in DNA diagnostics, having led PCR manufacturing and consultancy projects for global biotechnology leaders.

“We want to improve the user experience so that using this technology feels as intuitive as using a smartphone. Pretty much everyone has a smartphone these days and the technology underpinning them is very sophisticated, but the end user in most cases does not need to know how that all works – it just works. PurifAI is about putting cutting-edge testing power directly into the hands of users, wherever they are and whatever their DNA question may be.”

Co-founder Aysha Shah brings a background in product design and user experience to ensure the PurifAI system is user-friendly.

“My focus is on making PurifAI intuitive for non-specialist users.” Aysha explained. “By prioritising accessibility and usability, we’re creating a tool that can address major global challenges while fitting seamlessly into existing workflows.”

Ben added:

“We were very fortunate to work with the Development Bank of Wales and the support we received from Linzi was especially important. With her scientific background, she could see what we’re trying to do and she was instrumental in pushing the pace during legal and financial discussions.”

Linzi Plant, assistant investment executive in the Technology Ventures Investment team at the Development Bank, said:

“It was a pleasure to work with Ben and Aysha at Amped PCR as they looked to start up and bring their reagent to a wider market. The potential uses of their product are huge and it’s fantastic to see a small Welsh company coming up with what could be a revolutionary solution in so many fields of DNA testing.”

The Wales Technology Seed Fund provides equity investment from £50,000 to £350,000 to tech companies in Wales.

Adam Beveridge at SFC Capital said:

“We’re always on the lookout for smaller or start-up companies which have strong potential for growth – be that with innovative products or disruptive technologies. The solutions being offered by Amped PCR in the testing space are fantastic and there is real scope for growth as the business’ tech is applied to a wider range of sectors.”

Amped PCR invites companies and stakeholders to join its early-access programme to experience the transformative potential of PurifAI firsthand.