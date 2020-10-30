Denbighshire Launches Empty Homes Matching Service

A ‘dating’ service to match developers with empty property owners in Denbighshire is being launched.

Denbighshire County Council’s empty homes matching service will connect empty home owners and potential investors to increase the chances of properties currently standing empty to be transformed into homes.

It is part of the Council’s work under its Corporate Plan to reduce the number of empty properties in the county and create more housing for residents.

The scheme launched on October 1 and a number of developers have already expressed interest in joining the scheme.

Cllr Tony Thomas, the Council’s Lead Member for Housing and Communities, said:

“The Council has been working hard to reduce the number of empty properties in the county, and in 2019/20 a total of 179 empty homes were brought back into use in Denbighshire. “The purpose of the scheme is to match potential investors with empty home owners that want to sell their property. It works like a dating service to match empty homes with investors and landlords so they have the opportunity to be brought back into use and benefit residents. “We are encouraging developers and empty property owners to sign up to this service which will make a real difference to both parties.”

If you are an empty home owner looking to sell your property or a potential investor please contact us at [email protected] and we will provide you with further information.