Denbighshire County Council Confirms Funding for Capital Regeneration Projects

Denbighshire County Council is progressing with capital regeneration works following grant funding from the UK Government.

UK Government confirmed their intention to provide just under £20 million of LUF grant funding for seven capital regeneration projects within Rhyl, Prestatyn and Denbigh, as included within the grant application for the former Vale of Clwyd constituency.

Projects included in the application were put forward by county councillors, MPs, city, town and community councils and officers from across Denbighshire with final approval by the council’s Cabinet.

This funding has been awarded exclusively for the projects listed below and cannot be directed to other projects.

The capital regeneration projects within the former Vale of Clwyd constituency include the continuation of the public realm enhancements to Rhyl town centre. These works will consist of the improvement of accessibility and connectivity between the promenade, the beach and the town centre, the removal of unsafe buildings at 123-131 High Street for the creation of a pocket park and improvements to enhance the offer of Queen’s Market.

Another project that will be undertaken is the restoration of the former North Wales Hospital in Denbigh. The scheme will focus on removing unfit parts of the original building and safeguard the remainder of the grade II listed building, to enable private sector development works to be undertaken.

The projects in Prestatyn will look to enhance the public realm and green infrastructure on the high street and improve accessibility to the town centre. Further works will also consist of the introduction of a nature walk in Prestatyn, which will enhance the pedestrian and cycle route by connecting it to the pre-existing routes.

Work is underway to develop these projects with consultations already carried out on the Rhyl gateway pocket park, and further consultation and information events due to take place later this year.

Jason McLellan, Leader and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, said: