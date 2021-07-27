Denbighshire Council Meet Affordable Homes Target

As part of its Corporate Plan Housing priority, Denbighshire County Council committed to help create 260 new affordable homes in the county between 2017 and 2022 and to date 394 homes have been delivered.

The homes have been built by private developers and in partnership with registered social landlords with the Council managing the Social Housing Grant programme, which has enabled the building of the majority of affordable homes in the county.

The Council also sets the priorities for affordable housing in accordance with its Corporate Plan, Housing and Homelessness Strategy and social housing waiting list.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, 174 additional affordable homes were delivered in the county.

Cllr Tony Thomas, Denbighshire County Council’s Lead Member for Housing and Communities, said:

“Housing is a priority for the Council and we recognise there is an important need to make sure housing is available to suit the needs of Denbighshire residents. “Reaching and exceeding this target early is a fantastic achievement for all those involved and really benefits residents here in Denbighshire. I would like to thank everyone for their hard work in reaching this goal. “We will be continuing to build on this success and create even more homes. Providing more affordable homes in our communities is part of our ongoing work to ensure we can retain more young people in Denbighshire.”

Affordable housing is a mix of social housing, intermediate rental, and home ownership through shared equity and rent to own options.

The properties created are spread across the county and include a mix of traditional new build, modern methods of construction and refurbishing existing dwellings.

The Council has also pledged to support the development of 1,000 new homes in Denbighshire between 2017 and 2022, including affordable homes and 170 as council houses.

Further developments of affordable homes due to be completed include:

Awel Y Dyffryn Extra Care facility in Denbigh, developed by Grŵp Cynefin, providing 74 dwellings for vulnerable and older people, due to be completed in the autumn.

Adra Affordable development site in Meliden providing 44 homes of mixed tenure due to be completed December 2021 with the first properties now being advertised on Tai Teg, the affordable housing register for applicants.

Cartrefi Conwy development site in Rhyl providing 18 social housing apartments due to be completed January 2022

Clwyd Alyn development site in Ruthin providing 63 affordable homes of mixed tenure due to be completed May 2023

Denbighshire Housing is developing sites at Caradoc Road in Prestatyn and Tan Y Sgybor in Denbigh which will bring forward 26 social rent homes in 2022.